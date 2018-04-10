African alternatives to global getaways

Africa is rich in affordable, once-in-a-lifetime getaways that attract tourists from all over the world. Why not take advantage of some of the most beautiful holiday destinations on the continent, and choose a local alternative to a foreign favourite?

Fancy a hiatus in the Greek isles?

Head for: Watamu, Kenya

Watamu — a small, beachside town in Kenya — is an ideal substitute for a Hellenic holiday, as it boasts magnificent white-sand beaches, as well as three flatwater bays that recall the waveless calm of the Aegean. Watamu is one of those destinations that looks too perfect to possibly be real, and has incredible coral gardens, birdlife, and a population of turtles. Paradise on earth!

Dreaming of the French Riviera?

Head for: Greenpoint, Cape Town

Okay, so Greenpoint isn’t exactly comparable to this famed Mediterranean location. But if you’re longing for easy access to sun-baked promenades, excellent restaurants, the smell of sea brine in the air, and a bustling, sophisticated atmosphere, then this is the perfect place to set up camp for a week or so. Go when the weather is good, but be sure to avoid the onslaught of tourists that descend on Cape Town late in December and early January.