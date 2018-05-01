Wake up with sharks as resort opens underwater villa
Conrad Maldives Rangali island resort will debut the world’s first underwater hotel rooms later this year. The resort also boasts the first successful underwater restaurant, Ithaa.
The underwater villa will mark the completion of a $15-million investment, designed by MJ Murphy, a New Zealand-based aquarium technology firm. The undersea residence, named Muraka, (meaning coral), will sit about five metres underwater burrowed between sand and coral in the Indian Ocean.
The villa’s design features a sweeping curved dome, similar to that of Ithaa, allowing Muraka’s residents “to sleep alongside the wonders of the abundant and colourful marine life that inhabit the sea”. The undersea suite includes a king-size bedroom, living area, bathroom and a spiral staircase, which leads to an upper level living room, which has twin-size bedrooms, a bathroom, powder room, gym, butler’s quarters, private security quarters and an integrated kitchen and dining room.
In total, Muraka can accommodate up to nine guests. “Through our development of the world’s first undersea residence, we continue to shine a light on the Maldives as a luxury destination as well as a cultural and natural wonder for global travelers,” said Stefano Ruzza, General Manager at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.