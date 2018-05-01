Wake up with sharks as resort opens underwater villa

Conrad Maldives Rangali island resort will debut the world’s first underwater hotel rooms later this year. The resort also boasts the first successful underwater restaurant, Ithaa.

The underwater villa will mark the completion of a $15-million investment, designed by MJ Murphy, a New Zealand-based aquarium technology firm. The undersea residence, named Muraka, (meaning coral), will sit about five metres underwater burrowed between sand and coral in the Indian Ocean.