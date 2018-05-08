Best and worst dressed celebs at the Met Gala 2018

Here's which celeb's looks were fashion heaven - and which ones were sartorial hell - at last night's Met Gala in New York.

There is no grander night for the denizens of the fashion world than the annual Met Gala, the quintessential showcase of who’s who (and who’s wearing who, and to what effect).

From a strictly sartorial perspective, the Metropolitan Museum of Art fixture is notable because it empowers prominent designers to blur the lines between costume and couture. But, for the vast majority of us onlookers, the real allure of the evening stems from the celebrity guest-list, and the drama it invariably attracts.

In spite of the fact that the devil wears Prada, this year’s theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination". It’s a motif that calls for re-imagined Madonnas and gilded laurels.

Here’s our take on the best and the worst of last night’s fashion:

Fashion heaven