Women recall strip search ordeal at work

Three women at the centre of a strip-search scandal at a gambling franchise in Germiston have spoken out about their shame and humiliation.

The employees of TopBet in Germiston, on the East Rand, returned to the site where they were allegedly stripped and had their genitals exposed by a manager who wanted to know who had left drops of blood on the floor in the toilets.

One of the employees, Gladys Radebe, 56, who worked as a clerk at the branch, has since been suspended after she laid charges of sexual assault against the branch manager who ordered the search in January.

She told Sowetan yesterday how the incident had traumatised her family.

"He's very much traumatised, saying that no one has a right to take off my panties. I have tried to hide the incident from my children because I did not want them to be teased by other pupils," Radebe said.

According to the employees, about 40 female workers were stripped and checked by one of the cleaners wearing plastic gloves to find out who was on their menstrual cycle that may have left blood on the floor.

After she opened a case with Germiston police, Radebe said she was frog-marched out of the building.