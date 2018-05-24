Here’s how to take care of your face this winter
Winter is well and truly here.
Aside from making it more difficult to wake up in the morning, cold weather can wreak havoc on your skin.
Luckily for all beauty enthusiasts there is a solution for that.
SowetanLIVE caught up with aesthetician Dr Anushka Reddy at the Skins Cosmetics store in Sandton, Johannesburg, where she let slip a few beauty secrets to keep that visage glowing and hydrated during the colder months.
Dr Reddy owns Medi-Sculpt renowned for being on the frontier of all things beauty.
She recommends first and foremost that one should keep their skin hydrated, as cold weather dries out the skin.
“Beauty always starts from within, I know it’s cold, but try and drink water, at least two litres of water [a day],” she advised.
If you are against cold water she recommends drinking warm lemon infused water.
Secondly Dr Reddy suggests that you wear a mask at night.
“In summer, we don’t like to do it because it’s very rich, very oily for the skin but in winter the skin benefits tremendously from a mask,” she said.
The mask does not have to be costly; a homemade one will do the job just fine.
A great tip from Dr Reddy is that “a little bit of avocado mashed with a little bit of milk” is sufficient to use as a mask.
“Avocado is very rich in oils and will do amazing things for your skin; it just restores the oils that you lose in winter that the sun tends to dry out.” She expounds.
Thirdly a facial once every four to six weeks will bring that glow to your face.
Another way to bring shine is to undergo a treatment where hyaluronic acids is injected into the skin in small amounts. The treatment lasts three to six weeks and three treatments is all you need. It lasts for the whole of winter and the whole of summer.
“From a medical aesthetic perspective, there is a programme that is called skin boosters, if you can always try to have this procedure done. It’s a beautiful winter treatment, it leaves your skin absolutely hydrated and glowing,” she said.