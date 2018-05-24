Here’s how to take care of your face this winter.

Winter is well and truly here.

Aside from making it more difficult to wake up in the morning, cold weather can wreak havoc on your skin.

Luckily for all beauty enthusiasts there is a solution for that.

SowetanLIVE caught up with aesthetician Dr Anushka Reddy at the Skins Cosmetics store in Sandton, Johannesburg, where she let slip a few beauty secrets to keep that visage glowing and hydrated during the colder months.

Dr Reddy owns Medi-Sculpt renowned for being on the frontier of all things beauty.

She recommends first and foremost that one should keep their skin hydrated, as cold weather dries out the skin.

“Beauty always starts from within, I know it’s cold, but try and drink water, at least two litres of water [a day],” she advised.