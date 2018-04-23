S Mag

3 quotes to get you through the week

By S Mag - 23 April 2018 - 08:00

Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.

Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don't have to do all the work."
Kanye West
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
The overall message is 'one love,' which means love begins with oneself. If you can't love yourself, you can't love anyone around you."
Simphiwe Dana
Image: Getty Images
If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you'll never get it done."
Bruce Lee

