Bonnie Mbuli shines as face of French cosmetic brand

TV Presenter and author Bonnie Mbuli has been announced as the ambassador for Eau Thermale Avene. This makes Mbuli the first South African brand Ambassador for the French dermocosmetic brand.

Mbuli has shared that she is excited about the partnership that will see her as the ambassador for their Thermal Spring Water and a newly extended D-Pigment range.

"I look forward to sharing this journey to healthy, radiant skin with my fellow South Africans," said Mbuli in her media statement.

Marketing Manager for Eau Thermale Avene, Charlize Neill, also commended the inclusion of Mbuli. "We are honoured to have her on board as our local brand ambassador to help bring highly effective, specialised and affordable skincare solutions to women across South Africa."

Eau Thermale Avene shared in their media statement that the Thermal Spring Water is extracted from the Cevennes Mountains. They advise that the range of Thermal Spring Water is ideal for sensitive, intolerant or skin prone to allergic reactions. The new D-Pigment range helps reduce and prevent the appearance of dark spots while evening out skin tone.