Cassper Nyovest tells us the one question he hates to be asked
Last night Cassper Nyovest notched up yet another accolade, a third BET Award nomination. Along with Distruction Boyz, the rapper will fight it out in a strong pool that includes Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Davido for the Best International Act at a glitzy event in June. The BET Awards will take place at the famed music and theatre venue, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
If, like us, you are rooting for the home-grown talent, (imagine i-vosho on the international stage), you can cast your vote online from today on BET.com and on both Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa @BET_Intl using each artist’s designated hashtag.
Fresh off the announcement of his nom, Cassper Nyovest spoke to us about his likes, dislikes and the one question he hates to be asked.
What’s the first thing you do in the morning? Grab my phone.
What would you never be caught wearing in public? Uuuh, I don’t know. I’m pretty comfortable. Ok, my bathing suit.
You’re on death row. What’s your last meal? I hope never to be on death row.
If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose it? I’d never change my name because I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin and I think my story is pretty authentic.
Is mayonnaise and baked beans a salad? Yes.
Do you get used to being a celebrity? I always think I get used to it, but you can never get used to the level of hate the more you grow, so no.
If you could be any animal in the world, which one would you be? A lion cause I’m a human form of a lion.
What do you sleep in? Sometimes I sleep naked. When it’s cold I have like triple XL pyjamas I sleep in.
Would you be willing to eat three Parktown prawns for R 100 000? For a R100 000? No, that’s too little.
What did you want to be when you were growing up? I wanted to be a scientist, a doctor, a soccer player and a musician all at the same time; and my father told me it was possible.
The best part about being Cassper is…? There’s too much to think about. It’s just great. I think my life is amazing. I can’t single out anything…and having God in my life.
What’s one thing you’ve done this year that you’ve never done before? I can’t think of anything.
You have a yacht: what is its name? Mama I made it!
Favourite item in your wardrobe? My shoes.
Do you ever leave the house without underwear? I never leave the house without underwear, but sometimes I’m in the house…you know.
You wake up as a crayon. What colour are you? Gold.
Which question do you hate to answer? So tell us, where are you from?
Gqom, house, or kwaito? Gqom…no, no, no Kwaito, just in respect. Gqom comes from Kwaito and House.
What is your favourite word? Like.
The BET Awards 2018 are taking place on Sunday 24 June and premiering across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday 28 June at 19:00 CAT.