Cassper Nyovest tells us the one question he hates to be asked

Last night Cassper Nyovest notched up yet another accolade, a third BET Award nomination. Along with Distruction Boyz, the rapper will fight it out in a strong pool that includes Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and Davido for the Best International Act at a glitzy event in June. The BET Awards will take place at the famed music and theatre venue, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

If, like us, you are rooting for the home-grown talent, (imagine i-vosho on the international stage), you can cast your vote online from today on BET.com and on both Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa @BET_Intl using each artist’s designated hashtag.

Fresh off the announcement of his nom, Cassper Nyovest spoke to us about his likes, dislikes and the one question he hates to be asked.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning? Grab my phone.

What would you never be caught wearing in public? Uuuh, I don’t know. I’m pretty comfortable. Ok, my bathing suit.

You’re on death row. What’s your last meal? I hope never to be on death row.

If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose it? I’d never change my name because I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin and I think my story is pretty authentic.

Is mayonnaise and baked beans a salad? Yes.