Dress like the stars: Nomalanga Shozi & Malusi Gigaba

By christelle crinall and keneilwe pule - 16 May 2018 - 11:57
Image: Instagram

Dress like the best…

…while staying true to who you are. Take hints from these two stand-out looks and make them your own.

Style is a reflection of self. As individuals, we want to stand out and be recognised for who we truly are. Your own, personal look allows you to do exactly that. Being creative and bold in your everyday attire gives you the ability to express the way you feel. It also gives your mood a lift - as the saying goes, “if you look good, you feel good”. So, go ahead and feel great every day.

Nomalanga Shozi - Retro chic

“The Flame” as she refers to herself, is definitely hot. She allows her creativity to shine through with her bold and ever-changing look. Shozi gives retro chic a whole new meaning with those mom jeans paired with amazing individual items.

Steal her look:

1. Pair your oversized mom jeans with a pair of cool brogues, giving your retro look more appeal.
2. Vintage-inspired belts - heavy buckles and different patterns and colours - add a great retro feel to your look.
3. Throw in some unique items to make you stand out from the rest. These could be anything from basic earrings or statement jewellery to a detailed blazer or shirt.

Malusi Gigaba – Power dresser

If you are looking to project a sense of authority in your look, Gigaba is one man to be inspired by. His ability to dress down a suit by opting to leave off the tie, while pairing it with a pair of loafers, is an indication of his confidence in putting together a well-coordinated outfit.

Steal his style:

1. Get yourself a slim suit for the ultimate structured silhouette. Start with classic colours such as black, navy and grey.

2. Style up a casual look by adding a waistcoat to the mix and selecting different coloured blazers and chinos.

3. Shop for accessories, such as pocket squares, to add contrasting details to a monochrome three-piece suit.

Stockists

Ben Sherman: 011 444 2270

Diesel: 011 783 0882

Foschini: Foschini.co.za

MRP: mrp.com

Pringle of Scotland: 011 444 2270

Topshop: topshop.com 

Woolworths: woolworths.co.za

