Dress like the stars: Nomalanga Shozi & Malusi Gigaba

Dress like the best…

…while staying true to who you are. Take hints from these two stand-out looks and make them your own.

Style is a reflection of self. As individuals, we want to stand out and be recognised for who we truly are. Your own, personal look allows you to do exactly that. Being creative and bold in your everyday attire gives you the ability to express the way you feel. It also gives your mood a lift - as the saying goes, “if you look good, you feel good”. So, go ahead and feel great every day.