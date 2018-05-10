Popular food myths debunked

Nutrition advice can be confusing, and even contradictory. Dietitian Nelile Nxumalo explains which rules we should follow — and which ones are long past their shelf life.

Dark chocolate is better

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants called flavonoids, which may provide a health benefit. It also contains polyphenols, which can be good for heart health. However, chocolate also has saturated fats, which may potentially raise bad cholesterol levels. Also bear in mind that in some dark chocolate the sugar content may be high, so everything in moderation.

Red wine is good for your heart

Moderate amounts of red wine can boost heart health, as it contains an antioxidant that delivers this benefit. However, high consumption of red wine (or any alcohol) leads to an increased risk of developing alcohol-related cancers. If you don’t drink, there’s no need to start! If you do, drink responsibly. A basic guideline for daily wine limits is one unit for women and two units for men. A unit of red wine is one 150ml glass.