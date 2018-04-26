#ThirstyThursdays: Sundowner havens for an unforgettable bar experience
With a long weekend coming up, and the weather still allowing some basking in the sun, we can't think of a better thing to do than to enjoy a nice round of sundowners.
Over time, drinks have evolved to more than just a spirit and a mixer, with the art of mixology attracting lucrative world class competitions. This of course, has meant that drinking holes have had to up the ante to match the skill and finesse that now comes neatly packages in a glass.
One such new kid on the block, that offers a unique experience to match the well-thought out cocktails is Cape Town bar, 14 Stories.
The rooftop bar offers some of the best views in the Mother City, with a 280 degree view of fourteen of Cape Town's finest sights, including the colourful streets of the Bo Kaap, to the hustle and bustle of the harbour.
All fourteen views have a dedicated cocktail recipe that is inspired by each of the fourteen "stories" that surround the bar.
But Cape Town isn't the only place at which you can enjoy a unique drinking experience—so we have rounded up some other bars from around the world that not only offer unique cocktails but an unforgettable bar experience.
Long Bar
Where will you find it: Watamu, Kenya
Why you need to go there: Watamu is located on a coastal town in Kenya which offers some of the city's best views.
Long Bar is located at the highest point of Watamu and offers a treat for hookah lovers who can get to puff in a selection of Kenyan inspired shisha flavours.
What's the perfect sundowner: The sparkling blue Aqua Medina has a litchi flavoured vodka mixed with citrus flavours.
The eye catching turquoise colour is inspired by the majestic Indian Ocean at the bar's shore.
Speak Low
Where will you find it: Tokyo, Japan
Why you need to go there: The bar is fashioned from the idea of speak easys which were forbidden bars during the 20s in America.
Speak Low, using this idea, offers fun ways in which to access the bars (over three levels) including the main bar which is reached by pulling a book from the shop Ocho Bar Tools.
From here you can make your way to the second floor for the second secret bar. If that doesn't quench your thirst, the third level offers a more subdued experience where standing or speaking out loud is prohibited.
What's the perfect sundowner: What might best reflect the sophisticated maze that is Speak Low is their Parmigiano Sour, a mixture of sweet, sour and savoury.
The cocktail starts with a sweet pisco and Sauternes wine infused with honey lemon tea topped with an egg white foam with fresh Parmesan and a dash of black pepper.
Jack's Barefoot Bar
Where is it: Mozambique
Why you should go there: Now here's a place to take it easy. As per the name, patrons are expected to join in on the fun at Jack's Barefoot Bar without shoes on. The bar is floored in beach sand and overlooks the dunes of Ponta Malongane with a 180 degree view of the ocean horizon.
There are no walls to the bar which makes it perfect for the games they offer, such as hitting golf balls into the valley below the bar to win a free beer.
The perfect sun downer: Try out the R&R which is quite popular in Mozambique. The two ingredient drink is a mix of Tip Tinto spirits and Raspberry Sparletta.
Seven Seafood and Grill
Where is it: Nairobi, Kenya
Why should you go there: The Seven Seafood and Grill offers a treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. The circular shaped bar is a spectacle on its own where you can order not only the finest wines and champagnes but an array of dessert cocktails.
The aquatic bar matches well with the seafood inspired menu with drinks to boot.
The perfect sundowner: A vivacious fish bowl called the Piranha awaits. The red delight has tequila, dark rum, strawberry puree, lime cordial and grenadine.