ThirstyThursdays: Sundowner havens for an unforgettable bar experience

Over time, drinks have evolved to more than just a spirit and a mixer, with the art of mixology attracting lucrative world class competitions. This of course, has meant that drinking holes have had to up the ante to match the skill and finesse that now comes neatly packages in a glass.

One such new kid on the block, that offers a unique experience to match the well-thought out cocktails is Cape Town bar, 14 Stories.

The rooftop bar offers some of the best views in the Mother City, with a 280 degree view of fourteen of Cape Town's finest sights, including the colourful streets of the Bo Kaap, to the hustle and bustle of the harbour.

All fourteen views have a dedicated cocktail recipe that is inspired by each of the fourteen "stories" that surround the bar.

But Cape Town isn't the only place at which you can enjoy a unique drinking experience—so we have rounded up some other bars from around the world that not only offer unique cocktails but an unforgettable bar experience.