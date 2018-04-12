An idiot's guide to red wine... and what to pair it with

Wine: Moreson | The Widow Maker | Pinotage 2015

Varietal: 100% Pinotage

Food Pairing: Game meat, over a braai.

Price: R220 per bottle (Cellar Door Price)

Why we should care: 100% proudly South African Varietal created in 1925

Why its cool: Lively farm tucked away in Franschhoek, this wine sings with personality

Why we should be drinking it: Taste of SA in a glass. Supremely well balanced

Wine: Hartenberg | The Stork | 2014

Varietal: 100% Shiraz

Food Pairing:

Price: R650 per bottle (Cellar Door Price)

Why we should care: This is a unique site for shiraz vines, which are usually planted on poor quality stony soils. he soil of The Stork Shiraz is completely the opposite and thus able to get a rounded, smooth silky-style Shiraz.

Why its cool: The wine is named after Ken Mackenzie (late owner of the estate). Ken was a spitfighter pilot during the second world war and his callsign was Stork (like the bird – he was a tall big man with spindly legs).

Why we should be drinking it: A unique style of Shiraz that is limited to this vineyard only. Mouth filling with a fresh finish. Since the first vintage (2003) the wine has received recognition both locally and internationally and the 2008 vintage was the no 1 wine in a world-wide Shiraz specific competition held in the birthplace of Shiraz, the Rhône Valley, in France. Well worth investing in for drinking now or ageing for another few years.

Wine: Kanonkop Kadette | Cape Blend | 2016

Varietal: 57% Pinotage, 26% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc.

Food Pairing: Cape Malay style cuisine

Price: R105 per bottle (Cellar Door Price)

Why we should care: Cape blends are at the core of our history as South Africans. It is always a treasure getting to experience a well-priced version in SA

Why its cool: Cape Blends are from SA and this is a great example of a Pinotage blend, a uniquely South African wine

Why we should be drinking it: Local is Lekker, this is a way to support out unique winemakers