Recipe: Hearty beef stew and steamed bread

Method

Toss the meat in the flour and spice (the flour helps to thicken the stew later but for now it helps create a dry surface for when we brown the meat).

Heat the oil in a saucepan and brown the meat in batches. (Browning the meat helps create a crust and keep the meat intact during the long stewing process but most importantly, it brings out the natural flavour of the meat.)

Add more oil to the pan and fry the onion and garlic until soft. Return the meat to the pot and let simmer for 45 minutes. Add the tomatoes, paste, bay leaf and vegetables and bring to the boil.

Simmer for 20 minutes or until meat is tender. Serve with steamed bread.