Recipe: Hearty beef stew and steamed bread
Beef stew
Ingredients
1kg stewing beef
100ml flour
25ml BBQ spice
30ml oil
2 onions, chopped
10ml garlic, chopped
400g can of chopped tomatoes (I prefer the can as it saves time -- already peeled and chopped, but you can use 3-4 tomatoes if you prefer)
15ml tomato paste
500ml beef stock
1 bay leaf
Vegetable mix: baby marrow, sweetcorn, baby potatoes, carrots, peeled and chopped.
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Toss the meat in the flour and spice (the flour helps to thicken the stew later but for now it helps create a dry surface for when we brown the meat).
Heat the oil in a saucepan and brown the meat in batches. (Browning the meat helps create a crust and keep the meat intact during the long stewing process but most importantly, it brings out the natural flavour of the meat.)
Add more oil to the pan and fry the onion and garlic until soft. Return the meat to the pot and let simmer for 45 minutes. Add the tomatoes, paste, bay leaf and vegetables and bring to the boil.
Simmer for 20 minutes or until meat is tender. Serve with steamed bread.
Steamed bread
Ingredients
4½ cups cake flour
500ml warm water
10ml instant dry yeast
10ml salt
20ml sugar
Method
Grease an enamel bowl with butter or margarine. Sift the dry ingredients in a separate bowl and mix with remainder of the ingredients. Knead until the dough is combined and does not stick to the hands. Transfer the dough into the greased bowl. Cover it with cling wrap and let it rise. Fill a big pot with water and place greased bowl inside. Steam for at least an hour or until cooked.
