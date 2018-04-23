Artist uses candle smoke to create politically charged art

The Art Collective is a venture we can happily get behind. As the largest showcase of South African artworks nationwide, the collective is currently underway at Mall of Africa.

Currently running until this Sunday, the exhibition is an extraordinary array of South African art, a venture that incorporates both well-established artists and a selection of burgeoning talent.

Azael Langa is one of the artists whose work the public can enjoy at the important nod to local art.

What make the 30-year-old mixed medium artist so interesting, is that some of his works are created using candle smoke.

The incredible effect of Langa’s use of smoke is that it makes his subjects seem as though they are moving, and spectral, like the fading remainders of a dream.

Langa's haunting images also serve as poignant political commentary with unique, ethereal imagery through which it emerges.

There’s also something poignant about smoke’s symbolic connotations, in relation to political disquiet – it’s an ingenious iteration of the idea that ‘where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’