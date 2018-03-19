Young, Polokwane-bred photographer set to wow New York

Tleane, whose hobby started off with him using his camera to document his life and those of the people around him, focuses on photographing everyday people on the streets of Johannesburg’s CBD, highlighting individuals who are always present but hardly recognised.

“My main mission is to re-imagine black spaces and change perceptions,” says the 28-year-old. He is “known for his documentation of informal and underrated aesthetics” championing the fruit vendors, trash collectors and taxis drivers we see everyday and generally ignore. He wants to create reference so people can look back and understand what was happening in the country at this time. “I am from the township, so I started shooting that and people started gaining interest in what I was doing, because you don’t see that stuff a lot. It’s not the pretty stuff. It’s the grunge stuff you only see in the hood,” he says.

Tleane was studying an LLB and dropped out in his 3rd year deviating from the traditional path he was expected to follow. It was this daring decision that allowed him to discover his true passion in the “lesser” valued creative industry. He believes “to actually stand out, you need to create your own work and tell your own truth,” he says.