This artist uses salt to create art and we love it!

It isn't often that one becomes a trending topic of discussion, but artist Mahlomola “Seeizy” Seihleko has garnered a small fame for his salt portraiture.

Social media has been a great help in getting Seeizy the recognition he needed. Salt brand Cerebos was one of the first, using Seeizy’s portrait to commemorate the late jazz icon, Hugh Masakela.

“Black Coffee, Nomzamo Mbatha and Lady Zamar have all shown love to my artworks," says Seeizy. Even Cassper Nyovest came close to including his art on his 2017 leg of Fill up the Dome.

“He was really nice and sounded keen. I think the timing was off and it never happened. I’m still confident something big will come up in the future though.”