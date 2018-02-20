This artist uses salt to create art and we love it!
It isn't often that one becomes a trending topic of discussion, but artist Mahlomola “Seeizy” Seihleko has garnered a small fame for his salt portraiture.
Social media has been a great help in getting Seeizy the recognition he needed. Salt brand Cerebos was one of the first, using Seeizy’s portrait to commemorate the late jazz icon, Hugh Masakela.
“Black Coffee, Nomzamo Mbatha and Lady Zamar have all shown love to my artworks," says Seeizy. Even Cassper Nyovest came close to including his art on his 2017 leg of Fill up the Dome.
“He was really nice and sounded keen. I think the timing was off and it never happened. I’m still confident something big will come up in the future though.”
Seeizy first came across salt portraiture while browsing the work of an unknown artist on Facebook.
The video was so impressive that he was drawn to attempt the same.
“The very same day I did my very first salt artwork of Albert Einstein and well guess what?” he says, “I loved it! It was a brilliant idea. I think it all came naturally to me, I found it easy and much quicker than pencil art, different too,” he explains.
Seeizy was so impressed with his salt Einstein he shared it on social media.
“I’m a big dreamer, I’m a man with a lot of ideas. At this moment, it’s really not so clear but I know I want to open an art gallery in the near future. Maybe one here in SA and one in Lesotho, and we’ll take it from there,” he shares.
To see his artworks you can visit his Twitter (@seeizy_king) and Instagram pages (@seeizyking) or watch him work his magic on YouTube (Seitlheko Seitlheko)
Now I can sit back and relax knowing I gave Bra Hugh Masekela a proper send off. Enjoy the art @hughmasekela @Cerebos_SA— Seitlheko (@Seeizy_king) January 25, 2018
#RIPHughMasekela #RIPBraHughMasekela #RIPBraEddie pic.twitter.com/ckZ8veq2a0