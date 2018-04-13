King Zwelithini sends cows to honour Winnie

King Goodwill Zwelithini has presented the family of late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with four live cows as a sign of gratitude.

Sending a delegation comprising IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi as well the king's two princes, the Zulu royal household gave the family four brown and black cows because of "a very long standing relationship" between the two families.

"We have come a long way with the Madiba [Mandela] family and as we were inside the house, we were talking about the history and the role Mandela played as he was our grandfather and King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon's legal advisor. Our history comes a long way, it didn't start now so in that way, that is why the king saw it befitting to donate these four cows," said Prince Phumuzuzulu Zulu.

Addressing the media outside Madikizela-Mandela's house in Soweto yesterday, Prince Phumuzuzulu said the gesture served as a sign of respect to the Struggle icon as she served the nation in the most profound way.

He said when former president Nelson Mandela died in 2013, King Zwelithini gave the family 10 of his "best cows" and 50 sheep as a sign of paying tribute to the family.

"So in that way, we are representing the Zulu royal house and the whole entire Zulu nation to say 'we are with you in everything that you are going through as both the Madikizela and the Mandela families, as well as South Africa as a whole," he added.

King Zwelithini will not attend the funeral tomorrow as it is against the Zulu culture, but instead will send a delegation to the funeral service which will be held at Orlando Stadium.

Madikizela-Mandela will be buried at Fourways Memorial Park next to her great-granddaughter Zenani Mandela who died in a car accident in 2010.