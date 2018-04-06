S Mag

#AllBlackWithADoek: SA's fashion tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

By Thango Ntwasa - 06 April 2018 - 14:53
Photos of South Africans donning doeks are flooding social media sites as people enthusiastically respond to the ANC's call to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by pairing an all black outfit with a doek, head scarf or beret today.
The doek is a fitting tribute to this iconic feminist and activist, who famously wore one to court as a sign of protest against the Apartheid justice system when her then husband, Nelson Mandela, was on trial for leaving the country without a valid passport in 1962. 

Madikizela-Mandela continued to wear head wraps throughout her life, inspiring countless others to proudly embrace their African heritage.

Here are some of the many #AllBlackWithADoek photos circulating on social media today:

