#AllBlackWithADoek: SA's fashion tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Photos of South Africans donning doeks are flooding social media sites as people enthusiastically respond to the ANC's call to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by pairing an all black outfit with a doek, head scarf or beret today.
The doek is a fitting tribute to this iconic feminist and activist, who famously wore one to court as a sign of protest against the Apartheid justice system when her then husband, Nelson Mandela, was on trial for leaving the country without a valid passport in 1962.
“WINNIE MANDELA DIDN’T DIE. SHE MULTIPLIED...” #AllBlackWithADoek this coming Friday in honour of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela pic.twitter.com/U99UEygsMc— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 4, 2018
Madikizela-Mandela continued to wear head wraps throughout her life, inspiring countless others to proudly embrace their African heritage.
Here are some of the many #AllBlackWithADoek photos circulating on social media today:
The ladies @ our office went all out ✊🏽 #AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/gDS0WZqf5n— Mr_Els (@KhubanaEls) April 6, 2018
SAST_PR: Our staff members #AllBlackWithADoek pic.twitter.com/KiGjAXUKhj— SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) April 6, 2018
#RIPWINNIEMANDELA #AllBlackWithADoek #MamaWinnie To My Colored Xhosa Granny ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MWwX47m5Kl— MOTSWAKOLISTA 🇿🇦 (@CollenMorepa) April 6, 2018
#AllBlackWithADoek RIP mama Winnie your foot print will remain in our hearts pic.twitter.com/VE1rKCyfaj— Shayne Rashopola (@Rori4sure) April 6, 2018