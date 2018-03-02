Cassper Nyovest waves South African flag high for the official 2018 World Cup anthem

The 2018 FIFA World Cup tour has officially hit South Africa.

As part of the tour the collaborative efforts of Cassper Nyovest and Jason Derulo saw the release of the World Cup anthem, Colours.

Coca-Cola hosted a listening session and discussed the musical achievement of the South African rapper's career.

The song has been described as a collaborative effort to unite the different cultures of soccer fans around the world.

The panel discussion was conducted by radio personality, Lerato Kganyago, who was equally excited to have played a role in the making of the song in Los Angeles.

Describing himself as a "global superstar" Nyovest shared his gratitude to Coca-Cola who afforded opportunities he never had before. Seeing the trophy for the first time was a momentous experience that he never expected would make him feel as honoured as he was.

"When it happened in 2010 I was mad broke. I was back in the hood, I wished it could repeat and I could come out here and watch the game," the rapper shared.