Cassper Nyovest has once again decided not to submit his music for possible nomination at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMA)‚ telling fans that his life was good without the "SAMAs drama".

Cassper did not send his music for consideration in both 2016 and 2017 after his smash hit Doc Shebeleza was not nominated in the Song of the Year category at the 2015 edition. He later claimed that he did not need a SAMA to prove his worth.

The star on Thursday confirmed that after "a long debate" with his team‚ he had once again decided not to participate in the awards ceremony.

"I didn’t submit Thuto (his latest album) for the SAMAs. It’s been a long debate at the office and as much as I love making the fans happy‚ I’m just over the SAMAs."

The rapper‚ who closed the awards show with a heart stopping all-white performance in 2015‚ explained that he had no problem with singing at the ceremony but didn't care for the awards themselves.

"I wish I could just perform and not take part in the award ceremony. I just love putting on world class performances you know.

Fans tried to convince Cassper to soften his stance‚ especially after the success of his Fill Up FNB Stadium show late last year. But the rapper responded by telling a fan that he was better off without the drama the awards would bring.