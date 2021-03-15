Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially-distanced Grammy Awards

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in a ceremony aimed at putting the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed live music, in the past.

The 26 year-old singer from Texas in the US, known for promoting women's empowerment and body positivity, also won for her rap performance of the single Savage featuring Beyoncé.

Megan thanked God for “putting life into my body, for even being here today. It's been a helluva year, but we made it”, she said.

British pop star Harry Styles, wearing a feather boa over a bare chest, and teen phenomenon Billie Eilish sporting her trademark green hair, kicked off the socially-distanced ceremony, playing in a room empty apart from a handful of other musicians.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the hybrid ceremony of pre-recorded and live performances took place both indoors and outdoors in downtown Los Angeles, but without the usual mass audience.

“We’re hoping this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together. Never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come,” Noah said.