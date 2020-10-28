Nasty C loses out to Stormzy at BET Hip Hop Awards

Rapper Nasty C has lost out on a BET Hip-Hop award to British rapper Stormzy.

Now in its 15th year, the awards are held annually to honour the best in hip hop across 17 categories.

Although Stormzy took home the award, Mzansi was still super proud of Nasty C.

The Hell Naw hitmaker went up against Kenyan artist Khaligraph Jones, the UK’s Stormzy and Ms Banks, French stars Meryl and Kaaris, and Djonga from Brazil.

This is the second time he has been nominated in the same category. His first nod came last year when he lost out to Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

In a statement by ViacomCBS Networks Africa’s Monde Twala, he expressed how thrilled he was that the awards recognise artists from across the world with their own unique diversity.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and to recognise artists from around the world in the Best International Flow category. The diversity of international talent is testament to the impact of the power of music and culture globally.

“The representation of African nominees in the category confirms BET’s commitment to recognising the influence of artists on the continent. International events such as the BET Hip Hop Awards highlight the growing need to connect African culture globally.”

In a highly contested year with chart-topping hits, leading the pack was DaBaby, who bagged 12 nominations, followed closely by Roddy Ricch with 11, and then Megan Thee Stallion and Drake tied for third place with eight nominations each.

The awards premiered on October 28 at 3am.