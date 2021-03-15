Mzansi saddened by deaths of two top actors
Tributes continue to pour in for actors
Tributes continue to pour in following the deaths of two phenomenal thespians Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo "Noxy" Maqashalala at the weekend.
Ngubane, 56, passed away on Saturday morning after he suffered from stroke while the body of actress Noxolo “Noxy” Maqashalala was discovered by police at her home in Honeydew partially decomposing. ..
