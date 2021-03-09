5 things you didn't know about: Doja Cat

1. Doja has South African lineage

While she might be known as Doja Cat, her real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, who was born and raised in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old is the daughter of Yizo Yizo actor Dumisani Dlamini. Although she may be of South African descent, the American rapper has publicly spoken about her estranged relationship with her father.

Although she claims she's never met him, Dumisani claimed in an interview with Metro FM last year that he had been trying to get in touch with her for years.

2. Started her career on SoundCloud

The American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer began her career by making and releasing music on online platform SoundCloud as a teenager. Since then her career has skyrocketed as she has collaborated with leading female rappers including Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie.

3. A home video helped her go viral

After years of trying to crack into the music space, in 2018 Doja finally achieved viral status thanks to her song, Mooo, which was accompanied by a pixelated home music video that showcased Doja's rapping skills, creativity and singing ability.

4. She survived 'cancel culture' controversy

In May last year, the rising star issued a public apology amid outrage over “racially insensitive” music and racial slurs made when she was younger. The musician came under fire after the internet dug up old videos and chats of her using the N-word and for music that was deemed racially insensitive.

Doja soon apologised for her old songs and for participating in chat room sites but denied having been involved in racial conversations.

5. She is part of the Forbes under 30 list

Despite the backlash she received earlier last year, the US rapper made it onto the prestigious 2020 Forbes Under 30 list in North America. She earned the honour due to the huge success of her 2019 album, Hot Pink. Forbes went as far as calling Doja “one of the top breakout stars of 2020”.

She joins 600 other influential young achievers across the globe who were being honoured by the financial magazine.