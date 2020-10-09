WATCH | Fix the 'holes' in the house! — Little girl asking about Cardi B's 'WAP' is too cute

US rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song WAP is a firm favourite with the young 'uns, if only they really understood the words.

Lindsey, a famous "TikTok mom", shared a viral video of her daughter asking her a hilarious question related to the song's lyrics, specifically the part which goes: “there's some wh*res in this house”.

In a video which has received over 9 million views on the platform and 2 million on Twitter, Lindsey's daughter innocently asked her, “Mommy, why don't they fix the house?”

“Which house?” Lindsey asked in confusion.

Her daughter responded, saying: “The one that has holes in it ... The song that goes, 'There's holes in the house.'”