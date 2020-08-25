LISTEN | Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka honour women in new song

The song was composed by the choir’s musical director, Sidumo Nyamezele, who said it is a "thank you letter to the mothers of the nation".

“The chorus, Siyanibonga bazali be sizwe, is an ode to the women of this country, thanking them for all they have done in bringing us up and taking care of all our needs,” said Sidumo.

He said the song was inspired by ordinary women who “make sure we make it”.

“It is inspired by the women we always have surrounding us — the grannies in the neighbourhood supporting us, our mom’s cheering us on, and those making sure we make it,” said Sidumo.

“Having to record partially and on various days due to this pandemic, stitching it all together has been challenging, but we’re making it work.”