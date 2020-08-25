South Africa

Mob 'kills' man who allegedly raped, murdered Tembisa woman

By Tankiso Makhetha - 25 August 2020 - 08:38

A 27-year-old woman was found raped and murdered on the streets of Ivory Park yesterday morning after she had attended a party in the area.

Tshilidzi Masase’s lifeless and half-naked body was found near her home by a passer-by in Dali Mpofu informal settlement. ..

