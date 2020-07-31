World embraces authentic SA sound
SA music talent has in the past 10 years been making waves and wooing international audiences more than ever before thanks to several veterans who paved the way for the new generation.
Old hands such as Hugh Masekela, Mirriam Makeba, Busi Mhlongo, Mahotella Queens, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Lucky Dube, Johnny Clegg and Mango Groove are among those who fall into this category...
