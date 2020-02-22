WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir pays tribute to Joseph Shabalala

The choir thanked the musician for his music and said they stood on his shoulders.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE, choir conductor Ralf Schmitt hailed Joseph as an icon in the music industry.

He added that young people should understand the impact he had on the industry and the groundbreaking moves he made.

“He was the first guy to take traditional South African music and incorporate it, package it in a way that the rest of the world can understand it.

“Group musicians like us have benefited massively and directly from that, so we feel it's imperative to pray tribute to him”, he said.