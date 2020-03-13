Pic of The Day

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir debunks myths on coronavirus with new song

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 13 March 2020 - 10:39
Ndlovu Youth Choir has released a coronavirus song and it's aimed at raising awareness about the deadly virus.
America's Got Talent finalists the Ndlovu Youth Choir has released a song to debunk some of the myths around coronavirus.

The song, Fight Against Coronavirus, was released this week and is aimed at raising awareness about the deadly Covid-19.

It also unpacks the basic health guidelines to protect against the virus.

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
In a video, the group performs a song and dance, using their lyrics to encourage good hygiene habits.

“There are already many dangerous myths and misunderstandings about the Coronavirus/Covid-19.

“We would like to assist by sharing a short video where we explain some basic guidelines,” said the choir.

Some of the tips mentioned in the song include, “don’t spread rumours”, “don’t panic”, “don’t touch your face”, and “wash your hands thoroughly”.

See the video below.

There are now more than 128,000 cases of the virus in 114 countries and more than 4,700 people have died, according to WHO figures.

In SA, the number of people who have tested positive for the virus was revised down to 16 on Thursday.

This after the 17th person, from Free State, who was reportedly the first South African to have contracted coronavirus without travelling outside the country, tested negative.

After an initial positive test, the identified man was tested a second time, at the National Health Laboratory Service in Johannesburg, and the test came back negative.

