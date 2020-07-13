DJ Warras weighs in government’s Covid-19 responses

As the number of people infected with Covid-19 continues to rise sharply, radio personality DJ Warras has questioned certain responses by the government to the pandemic.

The star has been vocal about the effects of the pandemic and issues around it over the last few months, and took to Twitter recently to respond to health minister Zweli Mkhize's claim that scooters bought by the Eastern Cape health department to transport the sick “do not meet basic criteria to be used as ambulances”.

“No, the scooter project that was launched by the Eastern Cape department of health (ECDOH) does not meet the basic criteria for patient transport as an ambulance. The purpose of this project by ECDOH is mainly for widening access to primary health care and delivery of chronic medicine for the most remote areas of the Eastern Cape province,” the minister said, responding to a question from DA MP Siviwe Gwarube.

According to TimesLIVE, Mkhize said the national health department was not consulted on the specifications before the procurement of the scooters.

DJ Warras posted a snap of a bulletin carrying the news, and said the nation had gone into a lockdown to prepare for the Covid-19 storm, but now appeared as if it may not be able to handle the crisis.

He raised several other alleged irregularities in the response to the pandemic, and said it was a “trying time”