South Africa

How to prepare for isolation or hospital if you contract Covid-19

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 10 July 2020 - 16:25
Masks help to reduce transmission of Covid–19. With the number of coronavirus infections increasing at frightening rates every day, South Africans are urged to plan ahead in case they contract the virus.
Image: Jackie Clausen

South Africans should have a household contingency plan and cover their bases in case they contract Covid-19, an expert has said.

This has become urgent, with thousands of new Covid-19 infections occurring daily and the possibility of contracting the virus likely to increase over the next few months.

Geraldine Bartlett, chief professional officer at Universal Healthcare, said it was worth doing “scenario planning” and considering what needed to be in place should a family member contract the infection.

“While more than 80% of people are likely to only be mildly ill with Covid-19, there are still things you should plan and organise if you have to self-isolate at home for the obligatory 14 days.

“As none of us ultimately knows how seriously we may get the disease, it may be sensible to plan ahead in the event we become one of those unfortunate enough to require hospitalisation. This is particularly important for those who are living alone, a single parent living with young children, or someone who is at risk of developing a more serious Covid-19 infection,” she said.

Bartlett, who is also a qualified pharmacist, says if you live with others it is a good idea to talk to the members of your household to establish what they should do in the event you do get sick.  

She said it was especially important to identify a specific room or part of the house where you can stay separated from the rest of the household while in isolation.

“Should you live alone it is important you have someone check in on you once a day, either by phone or via a messaging service. It can also be a good idea to give a set of keys to someone who can assist you if your illness worsens and you become incapacitated.

“If you are a single parent it is important to make plans regarding who would look after your children if you have to go to hospital. Discuss these contingencies with the individual concerned beforehand. Should you have pets, make plans about who would care for them if you need to be hospitalised.

'While we may not always be able to control every aspect of our lives during a global pandemic, we can take action to ensure we are as empowered as possible in the event we do get ill and have to spend time in self-isolation or be hospitalised.” Bartlett said.

