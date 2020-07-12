Soweto and Joburg south have the most Covid-19 cases in Gauteng

Twenty-six people succumbed to Covid-19 in Gauteng in the last 24-hour cycle, while 6,011 people were diagnosed with the virus, said the provincial health department on Sunday.

Health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cumulative number of infections in the province was 93,044, with 31,831 recoveries and 580 deaths. This means there are more than 60,000 active cases in the province.

This is as the number of those hospitalised in public and private facilities increased to 3,108.

She said a total of 41,533 people had been traced after coming into contact with those who had already tested positive, the majority of whom had since been cleared.