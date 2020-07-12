Soweto and Joburg south have the most Covid-19 cases in Gauteng
Twenty-six people succumbed to Covid-19 in Gauteng in the last 24-hour cycle, while 6,011 people were diagnosed with the virus, said the provincial health department on Sunday.
Health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cumulative number of infections in the province was 93,044, with 31,831 recoveries and 580 deaths. This means there are more than 60,000 active cases in the province.
This is as the number of those hospitalised in public and private facilities increased to 3,108.
She said a total of 41,533 people had been traced after coming into contact with those who had already tested positive, the majority of whom had since been cleared.
“26,086 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she said.
Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the virus in the province with 42,715 infections, 253 deaths and 18,810 recoveries. It is followed by Ekurhuleni with 20,617 cases, 110 deaths and 7,095 recoveries. Tshwane comes third with 15,634 cases, 95 deaths and 3,522 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown per subdistrict shows that Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen account for the majority of the cases, with 9,457. The inner city and Johannesburg South account for 8,376 cases, while Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton account for 6,838.
A total of 3,360 cases remain unallocated to districts, but Kekana said this was being resolved.
“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” she said.
