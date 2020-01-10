Buhle Samuels: Addressing sides while you are married brings disrespect to yourself

Actress Buhle Samuels believes confronting and addressing your partner's alleged “sides” can lead to you being disrespected.

Buhle took to Twitter this week to share “pearls of wisdom” about never allowing yourself to be disrespected by addressing side chicks your partner may be messing with.

She claimed women addressing their man's mistresses is the saddest situation they could ever put themselves in.

“Addressing sides while you have a man you're exclusive with or are married to brings disrespect to yourself because it lets your man know that you’re aware of the b.s he’s up to and you accept it. It lets us know that you allow b.s. That is just sad!”