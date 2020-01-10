Pic of The Day

Buhle Samuels: Addressing sides while you are married brings disrespect to yourself

By Masego Seemela - 10 January 2020 - 10:08
Buhle Samuels believes talking to your partner's side is disrespecting yourself.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Actress Buhle Samuels believes confronting and addressing your partner's alleged “sides” can lead to you being disrespected.

Buhle took to Twitter this week to share “pearls of wisdom” about never allowing yourself to be disrespected by addressing side chicks your partner may be messing with.

She claimed women addressing their man's mistresses is the saddest situation they could ever put themselves in.

“Addressing sides while you have a man you're exclusive with or are married to brings disrespect to yourself because it lets your man know that you’re aware of the b.s he’s up to and you accept it. It lets us know that you allow b.s. That is just sad!”

Before we entered 2020, Buhle shared the biggest lesson of 2019 with a thread on Twitter.

She advised the importance of finding the courage to put yourself first, and never lose yourself trying to please someone else.

“People will always choose themselves and you should pray for the courage to do the same. Don’t hold onto people who wouldn’t even flinch at the thought of letting you go. Also never lose yourself trying to resurrect what you know for sure is dead.”

The actress said 2020 should be a year for putting yourself first before extending your hand out to others.

“Sort you out first and then helping others ‘sort’ themselves out will come naturally.”

