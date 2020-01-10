I'm joining a running club, that's my new year's resolution

Like most people do, on the first day of the year I sit and assess my progress and try and schedule a few goals around the calendar.

Due to the pressures of being woke and lit, I actively deny that this activity constitutes making resolutions for the new year.

I don't make resolutions, thanks.

Without fail, each new year my annual plan includes one or the other rigorous schedule for exercise, gym and eating well.

I have always been petite and featherweight, but very unhealthy and usually and have had a few stints of hospitalisation each year in the past decade.

Yet, I have never picked myself up to actually follow up on my plan to exercise regularly and keep healthy.

Don't get me wrong, I would go to the gym. There has never been a year when I did not have some form of gym membership.