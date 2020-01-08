Nonhle Jali apologises for viral video that was 'in poor taste'
Nonhle Jali has apologised for a viral video in which she issued a stern warning to gold-digging women to keep clear of her soccer player husband Andile Jali.
In the apology addressed to her husband, family and fans she said the video was in “poor taste” and added that she was joking.
“I’d like to apologise to the father of my children for the live video that has gone viral that was recorded in his presence, jokingly so,” Nonhle said.
“Those that were part of the live [video] can attest that I was playing and he was having a good laugh. It was just having harmless fun. I do agree that it was in poor taste and not well received by the masses.
“I apologise to those that were offended by it, it was not my intention. What was said in the video was not a true reflection of events. He also jokingly says the same and we just tease each other about it.
“I did different videos about different subjects for humour and unfortunately it wasn’t well received. Apologies to my family, apologies to my followers; this will never happen again.
Nonhle Jali (formerly Nonhle Ndala) has had to issue an apology to her husband after stating the following in an Live Instagram stream.— YT: Media Girl Chronicles (@mediagirl_za) January 8, 2020
She has since claimed to have been joking.
See follow up tweet for apology pic.twitter.com/zyx80OvO7N
“I think if this was done by someone else it would have been received differently. I’m terribly sorry to everyone that I offended.”
In the video, where Andile also makes an appearance, Nonhle uttered in vernacular:
“I’m the head office with braided hair and you think with your Peruvian hair that you can spend my husband’s money,” her message loosely translates in English.
“So you think you can spend my kids’ money to get that Peruvian hair? It will not happen, it’s January, and we all have to struggle. I’m the head office and I have the [bank] card.
“Let’s see how he will entertain you without the card. Let them love him without the card, I also found him without the card. I found him in the ghetto and cleaned him until he was attractive.”
