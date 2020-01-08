Nonhle Jali apologises for viral video that was 'in poor taste'

Nonhle Jali has apologised for a viral video in which she issued a stern warning to gold-digging women to keep clear of her soccer player husband Andile Jali.

In the apology addressed to her husband, family and fans she said the video was in “poor taste” and added that she was joking.

“I’d like to apologise to the father of my children for the live video that has gone viral that was recorded in his presence, jokingly so,” Nonhle said.

“Those that were part of the live [video] can attest that I was playing and he was having a good laugh. It was just having harmless fun. I do agree that it was in poor taste and not well received by the masses.

“I apologise to those that were offended by it, it was not my intention. What was said in the video was not a true reflection of events. He also jokingly says the same and we just tease each other about it.

“I did different videos about different subjects for humour and unfortunately it wasn’t well received. Apologies to my family, apologies to my followers; this will never happen again.