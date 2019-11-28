Terry Pheto covers latest S Mag!

2019 was a year of growth and revelation. It was challenging, but it was also an incredible year. The year was elegantly put together.

The person I most admire is…my mother. She’s the epitome of strength and grace.

My greatest extravagance is…travel – there’s no greater teacher.

My current state of mind is…gratitude. I’m grateful for all my blessings and lessons in life.

The qualities I most value in my friends… are honesty, respect.I agreed to the Longines partnership because… I’m at a point in my career where I can say a lot of “nos ”, but when I’m excited about something I say “yes ”, and this was one of yeses. It’s been a great partnership and I look forward to more years with them.

My idea of perfect happiness…is to travel the world and tell stories.

The phrase I most overuse is… “Thank you”.

What gives me energy… are good ideas. When I have a good idea, I can wake up at four in the morning and work on it. I can work for 14 hours without being tired.

My inspiration comes from…the desire to want to be more, to work on myself, and to challenge myself.I like to look forward to the person that I will be in the next five years, and to try make choices that she’ll be proud of.

When I think of the festive season… I think of cinnamon and vanilla, and of the kids in the family running around the house. It's a time to count the blessings, not the calories.

In 2020, I hope to… make more movies and travel the continent.