Film festival celebrates Africa Month

In a bid to expose rural people to the joys and wonders of the cinematic experience, a film festival will be staged in Mankweng, east of Polokwane, tomorrow.

Known as We Are Africa Film Festivals, it will screen African films as part of celebrating Africa Month.

The films that will be shown depict various social issues such as freedom, Aids, civil wars, comedy, genocide, love and leadership.

On the bill are award-winning Western blockbuster Five Fingers for Marseille starring Vuyo Dabula, Mduduzi Mabaso and Hamilton Dhlamini as well as postbox smash hit Baby Mamas featuring Thembisa Mdoda, Dineo Ranaka and Salamina Mosese.

The targeted participating country this year is Zimbabwe, with some productions from there in the spotlight.