Film festival celebrates Africa Month
In a bid to expose rural people to the joys and wonders of the cinematic experience, a film festival will be staged in Mankweng, east of Polokwane, tomorrow.
Known as We Are Africa Film Festivals, it will screen African films as part of celebrating Africa Month.
The films that will be shown depict various social issues such as freedom, Aids, civil wars, comedy, genocide, love and leadership.
On the bill are award-winning Western blockbuster Five Fingers for Marseille starring Vuyo Dabula, Mduduzi Mabaso and Hamilton Dhlamini as well as postbox smash hit Baby Mamas featuring Thembisa Mdoda, Dineo Ranaka and Salamina Mosese.
The targeted participating country this year is Zimbabwe, with some productions from there in the spotlight.
According to festival curator Lesego Mphake, the event started five years ago to celebrate and promote African films.
Mphake explained: "Africa Month recognises aspects of African culture which are both tangible and intangible, creative expression such as music and performances, our historical inheritance, architecture, language, film, food, fashion and practices.
We Are Africa Film Festivals will move to KwaMhlanga Community Hall in Mpumalanga on May 30 and 31. The last festival will be staged on June 5 and 6 at Pacofs, Bloemfontein, and entrance is free.
It is staged in collaboration between the department of arts and culture and National Film and Video Foundation.