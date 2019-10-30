Celebrity Halloween costumes we loved

Halloween is only tomorrow but there are a number of celebrities giving us some really impressive and creative looks on social media. The annual holiday originates from an ancient Celtic festival of Samhin when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to scare off ghosts.

Over the years, the ancient tradition has evolved from spooky costumes to dressing up as iconic movie characters and a day of activities like trick-or-treating, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats.

If these celebrities were to step on our doors to ask "trick or treat", we'd give them treats within a heartbeat because of how stylish and creative their outfits are. While we don't really celebrate Halloween eMzansi, we've rounded up some of our favourite Halloween costumes dressed by the stars.