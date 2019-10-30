Celebrity Halloween costumes we loved
Halloween is only tomorrow but there are a number of celebrities giving us some really impressive and creative looks on social media. The annual holiday originates from an ancient Celtic festival of Samhin when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to scare off ghosts.
Over the years, the ancient tradition has evolved from spooky costumes to dressing up as iconic movie characters and a day of activities like trick-or-treating, festive gatherings, donning costumes and eating treats.
If these celebrities were to step on our doors to ask "trick or treat", we'd give them treats within a heartbeat because of how stylish and creative their outfits are. While we don't really celebrate Halloween eMzansi, we've rounded up some of our favourite Halloween costumes dressed by the stars.
Gabrielle Union's look is absolutely adorable, a throwback to the 2000s and a tear-jerking moment for anyone who watched Bring It On religiously. The 47-year old actress did a re-do of her role as the Clovers’s head cheerleader Isis in Bring It On.
While the star played the role many moons ago, she still looks like the feisty and ambitious young woman she was in the film. We also love how she brought her daughter Kaavia to the throwback party by dressing her up in the same outfit. We love a classic mom-and-daughter twinning moment!
While Tracee Ellis Ross is always pleasant to look at, the actress put her game face on (a scary one at that) for Halloween with this look. The actress dressed up as Lupita Nyong’o’s evil twin in Us and some of us scaredy-cats find it very chilling.
Nicki Minaj gave us a striking balance between sexy and spooky by dressing up as super villain Harley Quinn. The Barbie Dreams rapper kept her colourful aesthetic and added some dramatic make-up to pull off the classic Harley look.
Being the baddie she is, Cardi B went all the way sexy with her Halloween look. The Bodak Yellow rapper dressed up as a sexy nurse in a red and white costume showing that she brings danger and light at the same time.