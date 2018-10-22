Poppin' bottles and sipping on champagne in fancy Sandton
It’s almost that time of the year again, where phrases like ‘champagne darling’, ‘moreki’ and ‘poppin’ bottles’ will be the order of the day.
After a long hard year, many are looking forward to letting loose and relaxing during the festive season and for those who like to indulge in a glass or two, retailers have stocked up on supplies.
Retail brand Makro last week invited a number of media personalities, liquor connoisseurs and business leaders to an exclusive event at a Sandton mansion for the launch of their Festive Liquor Catalogue.
Guests got to sample what was on offer and maybe day-dream about purchasing the more expensive brands.
These included the Remy Martin Luis XIII, aged between 40 and 100 years packaged in a Baccarat decanter for R45 000 and Hennessy Richard Cognac Blend of the Grand Siècles, presented in a numbered carafe of pure handblown crystal, for R54 999.
Some of the celebrities who attended the event were radio presenter Bridget Masinga, actor Vuyo Dabula and celebrity chef Lucia Mthiyane.