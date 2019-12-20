ConCourt nurturing our democracy

The past decade has seen SA's highest court, the Constitutional Court, play a key role in being the final arbiter in our young democracy.

The court has been at the heart of strengthening democracy and, most importantly, helping the executive to have an understanding of its role - in a constitutional democracy.

In September last year, the court confirmed in a landmark ruling that dagga users were free to blaze their joints in the privacy of their homes without fear of being prosecuted.

The court's judgment declared that it was no longer a criminal offence for people to cultivate and use dagga in the privacy of their homes. The unanimous judgment by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo rendered certain sections of the Drugs Act and Medicines Act unconstitutional on the basis that they infringed upon the right to privacy as enshrined in the constitution.

The ruling was a confirmation of a 2017 Western Cape High Court judgment that afforded the applicants the right to use the herb in the privacy of their homes freely. The ConCourt gave parliament 24 months to correct the constitutional defects in the Drugs Act and the Medicines Act.