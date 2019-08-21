Principal to face disciplinary hearing for meting out corporal punishment

The Limpopo department of education has suspended and charged the educator who was captured in a video last week while slapping several pupils at Bopedi Bapedi Secondary school in the Sekhukhune South district.

The educator has since been identified as ML Maesela, the principal of the school. MEC for education Polly Boshielo said the departmental team has now completed investigations and disciplinary action is being undertaken against Maesela.

"Informed by the seriousness of the alleged transgression, he was served with a letter of precautionary suspension from duty and charged with misconduct for administering corporal punishment to learners. The precautionary suspension is to ensure that Mr Maesela doesn’t interfere with the learners as chief witnesses or get intimidated by his presence in the school premises," she said.

Boshielo said the department does not tolerate any of its educators, who in this day and age still administers corporal punishment to learners.

"Corporal punishment is outlawed in our schools and no longer plays a part in the disciplining of learners," she said.

It is alleged that the principal was slapping the pupils after they failed to submit their physical science assignment.Maesela resigned after the footage surface but later withdrew it.