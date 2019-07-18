Zodwa brings vaginal surgery from nether regions to social media

While Zodwa does not fully explain the procedure she has undergone, we spoke to a few experts about the different procedures available and what they involve.

According to Dr Portia Gumede, a medical aesthetics professional, women’s motives are not only to tighten the vagina for pleasure but the need arises from the aftereffects of birth and ageing.

“Women find it very interesting that some of the treatments that are done can actually help with urinary incontinence which you can get after childbirth. It’s not always immediate, it can happen later on in life, maybe in their 50s or 60s. But by doing the treatment it helps to prevent the recurrence of that later in life.”

She offers a vaginal rejuvenation treatment called carboxytherapy, among others, which she says is one of the least invasive, non-surgical treatments.

“We inject a little bit of carbon dioxide into the walls of the vagina and even on the outside as well, on the clitoris. And what happens is because carbon dioxide is not normal in your body, the body wants to get rid of it, so what it does is more blood vessels form and they go into that area, bringing in more oxygen, more nutrients to that area that helps to build up collagen. It’s a way of building up the barrier which will be in the vaginal wall.”