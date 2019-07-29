Zodwa Wabantu needs time to deal with emotional issues before getting married

Socialite and reality TV show star Zodwa Wabantu has confirmed that her wedding with fiancé Ntobeko Linda is still on.

Wabantu, who was born Zodwa Libram, confirmed the wedding plans following rumours that the two had split up.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE yesterday, Wabantu confirmed that there were issues that needed to be ironed out between her and Linda before marriage happened.

“Ntobeko has been busy, he has a 9 to 5 job. I also on the other side have been busy, gigging out of the province. So, we have not had time to discuss things.

“Right now I am here in Johannesburg and we are not together. I am going to Durban during the week and will see if we can talk.”

For the past two months Wabantu has been posting conflicting statements on social media, claiming that she has lost the spark and was quitting the relationship. Most of the statement left her followers confused.

Furthermore, lately, she has been seen at different events without Linda. Wabantu explained that the two were not separated but both needed time to deal with issues. She said she was the one who had issues. “I need to deal with some emotional issues before we get married. I don’t know if I am getting old or what.

“I hear people saying it’s Ntobeko, it is not him. It is actually me. Ntobeko still lives at the house. We still have sex. We just need time to sort things out. Marriage will happen later.”

Wabantu has already paid ilobolo for Linda. She bought Linda, who is a professional photographer, a R50,000 engagement ring.