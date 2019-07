There's no denying the star power that Zodwa Wabantu has.

The controversial dancer was in Dundee, KZN this past weekend for a performance and hundreds of fans went nuts when they saw Zodwa.

In a series of videos shared on Instagram, fans can be seen in a complete frenzy trying to take videos and snaps of the socialite.

Zodwa even joked that she had to resume the responsibility of being her own bodyguard.