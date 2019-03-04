Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 SAFTAs red carpet

This weekend our local TV divas and film stars stepped out for the annual South African Film and Television Awards, and Sun City was never ready for the glitter that was apparently the memo given.

Perhaps it was South African designers who interpreted the theme ‘Dare to dream’ to mean sparkles everywhere and anywhere.

But generally speaking the Saftas have always proven to be a mixed bag when it comes to fashion.

Over the years, it has remained unclear as to whether it is the night for for full glitz and glam like at the Oscars? Or whether the celebs should be a bit more playful with their outfits like at the Grammy awards.

Judging from the outfits that the celebs, winners and randoms chose to wear, it is still not clear what the Saftas are trying to communicate when it comes to the fashion front, but nonetheless, here are our best and worst dressed from the evening.