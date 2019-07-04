WishWeWereThere: local celebs are chasing the sun as we shiver in SA

While we’re draped in multiple layers of clothing and braving the cold front sweeping across SA, some of our favourite A-listers have on as little as possible — they’re chasing the sun in foreign lands.

Our eyes are green with envy, not only because we’d love a mid-year break, but because we’re missing out on all the sunshine they’re soaking up.

So we can live vicariously through them while we do a very slow countdown to summer, we've rounded up hot-weather holiday snaps from five celebs.

KEFILWE MABOTE

Who said the mountains were just for skiing? The fashion blogger and lifestyle influencer is on a luxurious getaway in the French Alps, where she can bask in the glory of more than 10 hours of sunshine a day.