Take a seat at Lorna Maseko's Christmas table

“I think when you’re hosting guests, it’s because you want to put your heart on the plate, so you want to go the extra mile, just to make it that extra special,” says multi-hyphenate chef and foodie Lorna Maseko. “My love language is giving, so for me, it comes very easy.”

When it comes to hosting, it’s all about the experience for Maseko, and that means everything from the food to the ambience. “I just want people to come out of the dinner party thinking, 'Oh my gosh, that was such an amazing experience. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the entire experience. It’s about the canapé you had, it’s about the music, it’s about the ambience you’re trying to create,” she smiles.