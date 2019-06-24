WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET

Mzansi woke up in celebration mode on Monday after our very own Sho Madjozi, walked away with the Best New International Act at the prestigious 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Sho beat the likes of Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK, and France’s Jokair and Nesly. The award is decided by fans.

The Huku superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.

In her acceptance speech, Sho said the win proved that anyone can be a superstar, even a girl from a village in Limpopo.

"My story is testament that you can come from any village, in any forgotten part of the world, and still be a superstar. For girls that come from where I am from, which is Limpopo, I just want to say that you don't need to change who you are, you can still be big," an emotional Sho said.