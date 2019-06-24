Pic of The Day

WATCH | Halala! Sho Madjozi bags a BET

By Kyle Zeeman - 24 June 2019 - 07:36
Cardi B (L) and Sho Madjozi pose for a selfie at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Mzansi woke up in celebration mode on Monday after our very own Sho Madjozi, walked away with the Best New International Act at the prestigious 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Sho beat the likes of Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK, and France’s Jokair and Nesly. The award is decided by fans. 

The Huku superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.

In her acceptance speech, Sho said the win proved that anyone can be a superstar, even a girl from a village in Limpopo.

"My story is testament that you can come from any village, in any forgotten part of the world, and still be a superstar. For girls that come from where I am from, which is Limpopo, I just want to say that you don't need to change who you are, you can still be big," an emotional Sho said.

She celebrated the win with Cardi B, who gave her props in a video posted on Instagram Stories.

"I saw you girl! I saw you won. Congrats," Cardi said to Sho in the video.

It's another highlight in a massive year for the young star, who walked away with the newcomer of the year and female artist of the year awards at the South African Music Awards (Sama) earlier this month.

The win also comes a year after Sjava won the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act Award at the  BET Awards. Black Coffee was the first South African to win a BET. He was named Best International Act: Africa award in 2016.

On Twitter, fans celebrated Sho's win.

