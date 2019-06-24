Mashaba wants to 'expropriate' abandoned factories for low-cost housing project

The City of Johannesburg says it has identified 37 abandoned factories in the city that it plans to expropriate in order to convert into low-cost affordable housing.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said this came after the council's resolution last year to make 84 city-owned properties available for the purpose of creating quality low-income housing within the inner city.

Mashaba said the 84 buildings would generate an expected R21bn in investment, 11,000 construction sector jobs and over 6,000 affordable housing units.

“Following on this success in the inner city, the multi-party government has now identified 37 abandoned factories across the city, specifically those located in areas in desperate need of housing opportunities.